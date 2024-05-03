Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $84.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $77.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

