Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Lowered by Wedbush

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $12.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.14 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $273.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.21. The company has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.