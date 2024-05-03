Robert W. Baird Raises Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target to $70.00

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

ATGE stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $7,305,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 104,431 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1,584.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

