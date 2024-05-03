Robert W. Baird Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $94.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

NET stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,351,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at $117,811,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,351,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026,347 shares of company stock valued at $100,329,866. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,310,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $221,858,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,451,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

