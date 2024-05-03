Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $225.00 at Evercore ISI

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.95. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $103.28 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,891,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.



