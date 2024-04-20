StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.