Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Trading Down 2.2 %
CHEK opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.45. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.
About Check-Cap
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.