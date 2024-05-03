EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $200.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.13.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $158.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average of $174.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

