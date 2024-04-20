Zacks Research Weighs in on American Water Works Company, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for American Water Works in a report released on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $118.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

