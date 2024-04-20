Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.85.

NYSE ACI opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 195.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 161,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,043,000 after buying an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

