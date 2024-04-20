Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will earn $4.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $12.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $726.31 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $369.76 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $763.96 and its 200-day moving average is $659.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,308,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 313.4% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 110.3% in the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 38.6% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

