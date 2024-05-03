Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

CMI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.70.

Get Cummins alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $280.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.06 and a 200-day moving average of $252.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cummins has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,326,000 after purchasing an additional 246,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after buying an additional 106,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,799,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,821,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.