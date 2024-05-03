Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
CMI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.70.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins
Cummins Stock Performance
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,326,000 after purchasing an additional 246,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after buying an additional 106,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,799,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,821,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cummins
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.