TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TaskUs

TaskUs Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.29.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.96 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TaskUs by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,664,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after buying an additional 74,512 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.