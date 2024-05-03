Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Buys $21,060.00 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $21,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HTLD opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $836.97 million, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 74.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 605,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 150,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

