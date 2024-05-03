Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Buys $21,060.00 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $21,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of HTLD opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $836.97 million, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $17.08.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 74.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 605,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 150,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
