Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Houte Hans Van Sells 3,499 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Houte Hans Van sold 1,387 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $16,699.48.

On Friday, February 16th, Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 601,952 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 440,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 184,617 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,012.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 177,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 163,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 107,719 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

