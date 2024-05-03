TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TACT

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

TACT opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.86. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.