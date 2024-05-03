Insider Buying: CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) EVP Buys $18,051.00 in Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) EVP David F. Farnsworth purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $18,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,148.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CVB Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

CVBF stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,701,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,014,000 after acquiring an additional 176,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 594,901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 44.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,369 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,412,000 after acquiring an additional 190,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

