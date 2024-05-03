Insider Buying: CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) EVP Buys $18,051.00 in Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) EVP David F. Farnsworth purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $18,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,148.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CVB Financial Stock Up 1.1 %
CVBF stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.47.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,701,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,014,000 after acquiring an additional 176,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 594,901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 44.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,369 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,412,000 after acquiring an additional 190,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.
CVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
