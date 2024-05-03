Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

BN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Brookfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,867,000 after buying an additional 5,192,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,458,000 after purchasing an additional 987,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Brookfield by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975,364 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,312,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,326,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

