Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AAU opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.