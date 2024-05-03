Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Acquires $52,650.00 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) Director Charles E. Kranich bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at $615,162.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $140.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

