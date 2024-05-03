General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Argus

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $297.06.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $287.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.05. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $296.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $16,077,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,868,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 57.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after buying an additional 119,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

