Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 424 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total value of C$30,460.84.
Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 165 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.97, for a total value of C$12,700.35.
- On Monday, March 11th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,353 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total value of C$400,943.98.
- On Monday, March 4th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,198 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.39, for a total value of C$89,119.22.
- On Monday, February 26th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,256 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.02, for a total transaction of C$250,767.35.
Shopify Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$98.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.89. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of C$62.94 and a 12-month high of C$123.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
