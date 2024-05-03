Analysts Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target at $44.89

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.89.

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IART

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,994 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,034,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,443,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.