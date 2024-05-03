Morgan Stanley Raises Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $135.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.57.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE SCCO opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.74.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,190,000 after purchasing an additional 544,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.