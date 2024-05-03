Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

POST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of Post stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.01. Post has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $107.67.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts expect that Post will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Post by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Post by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 56.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Post by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

