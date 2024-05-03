Insider Buying: PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Acquires C$13,203.00 in Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Tikal Murphy purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$13,203.00.
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$25.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$20.85 and a 12 month high of C$28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.50. The company has a market cap of C$6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.06. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.0488722 earnings per share for the current year.
PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSK shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.30.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSK
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PrairieSky Royalty
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.