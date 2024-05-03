Insider Buying: PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Acquires C$13,203.00 in Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Tikal Murphy purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$13,203.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$25.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$20.85 and a 12 month high of C$28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.50. The company has a market cap of C$6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.06. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.0488722 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSK shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.30.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

