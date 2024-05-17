Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,294,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,568,844. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

