Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Union Pacific by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.87. 866,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.71 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

