Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 136,094 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $79,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,554. The company has a market capitalization of $393.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.99 and a 200 day moving average of $242.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $263.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

