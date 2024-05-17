Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
AIRG stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,032. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.81.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,521 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 3.96% of Airgain worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
