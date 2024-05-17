Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 438 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $460.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,320. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.23.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock valued at $658,248,007. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

