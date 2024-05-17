Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after buying an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15,548.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,789,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

CVX traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,884,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,412. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $300.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

