PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $187.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.45 on Friday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

