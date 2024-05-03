Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Director Purchases $193,590.00 in Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) Director Guy C. Hachey bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $193,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:HXL opened at $67.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average is $69.38. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 186,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

