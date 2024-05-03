Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.92.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $164.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $84,288,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,413 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10,207.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 322,053 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,890,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11,052.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 177,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,325,000 after purchasing an additional 175,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

