Analysts Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Target Price at $21.00

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $18.39 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
