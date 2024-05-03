Analysts Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Target Price at $21.00

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pan American Silver

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,486,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,016,000 after purchasing an additional 653,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,361,000 after purchasing an additional 176,979 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,166,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,246,000 after purchasing an additional 197,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,895,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after acquiring an additional 520,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $63,066,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $18.39 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.