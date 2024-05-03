Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $524.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

