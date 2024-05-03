Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 111,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:T opened at $16.92 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

