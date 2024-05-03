LGT Group Foundation Sells 37,018 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,018 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 792.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,030,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,324 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,360 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $86,965,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after buying an additional 1,394,158 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.94. 5,821,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,833,872. The stock has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

