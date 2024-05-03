AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 432,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 35,102 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 42,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 81,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

