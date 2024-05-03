Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 171,688 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

