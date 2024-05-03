Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Trimmed by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,381 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.5% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.05% of Accenture worth $111,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Accenture by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,799,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 12.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.47. The company had a trading volume of 844,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,871. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.03. The company has a market capitalization of $202.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,276,287. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

