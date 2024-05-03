Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 137,583 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,271,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 137,583 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $164,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

