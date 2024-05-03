Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,720,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,382 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,343,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 754 shares of the software company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,220 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 18.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $472.74. 812,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $510.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.78. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

