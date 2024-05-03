Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,985 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,051 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,956,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $452,374,000 after purchasing an additional 133,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $74.44 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $114.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $94.11.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

