Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 456 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.56.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

