LGT Group Foundation Buys 216,829 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 167.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,240 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 216,829 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $40,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,785,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 16,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average is $117.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

