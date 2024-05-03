Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 559,358 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559,358 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,547,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 94.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,059,180. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Argus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $163.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,334. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $164.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.97. The company has a market cap of $386.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.