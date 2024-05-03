DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $195.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average of $196.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

