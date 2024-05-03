LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,013. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.48. 738,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $204.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

